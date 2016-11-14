Officers going to an attempted car theft knew the suspect was probably an alleged cop killer

Even before they got into their squad cars to respond to a call about a man trying desperately to break into a car, a Lindsay police sergeant and a CHP officer knew he fit the description of the suspect in the slaying of a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy.
The sergeant and the California Highway Patrol officer – a former Lindsay officer who had stopped by the police office Sunday night – had reviewed the “be on the lookout” notice from Stanislaus County when they heard the local dispatcher’s description of the car break-in suspect.
“A little bell went off,” Chris Hughes, Lindsay director of public safety, said Monday.
Shortly after noon, Sgt. Ryan Heinks and the CHP officer rushed to the area of Hermosa Street and Harvard Avenue and spotted a man who ran from them and was throwing items on the ground.
They followed him in their squad cars, arrested him and took him to the Lindsay Police Department.
Authorities called the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to get a more detailed description of cop-killer suspect David Machado, 37. It was him, Hughes said.
Deputy Dennis Wallace, 53, was killed earlier that evening in what Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson described as “an execution.”
Two Sheriff’s Department officials soon arrived in Lindsay by helicopter while others from the department drove to Lindsay.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department sent a crime lab truck to help process the crime scene in Lindsay.
Machado was taken to Stanislaus County to face justice.
Hughes said Machado was not someone Lindsay police recognized as being from the area.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments