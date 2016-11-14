CHP: Madera man killed after his parked car hit by alleged DUI on Visalia freeway

The man who was killed just after midnight Saturday on Highway 198 in Visalia after his parked car was hit by an alleged drunken driver was identified Monday morning as Mardell Nash, 63, of Madera, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said Nash’s parked car was hit by Alejandro Preciado, 27, of Visalia, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
According to CHP, Nash was sitting in his 1999 Honda parked on the north shoulder of westbound Highway 198 east of Lovers Lane. Preciado was westbound in a 2002 Nissan at an unknown speed when he veered into the rear of Nash’s car, which flipped and went down an embankment, killing him.
No one else was in either vehicle, the CHP said.
The crash remains under investigation, CHP said. No other information was immediately available.
