Community mourns deputy at Hughson vigil

Blue balloons floated over every post in downtown Hughson Sunday evening, tied there in honor of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace. The 20-year veteran of the department, who lived in and was assigned to the county’s smallest city, was gunned down in the line of duty earlier in the day.
But the balloons were about the only movement downtown, as the entire community seemed to have turned out a few blocks away at a vigil to honor Wallace. He died Sunday morning at the Fox Grove Fishing Access outside Hughson after calling in a suspicious van that turned out to be stolen. A backup deputy arrived to find Wallace with two gunshot wounds to the head, Sheriff Adam Christianson said. Suspect David Machaco was arrested several hours later in Tulare County.
David Wallace said his brother “loved this community.” David Wallace, a Modesto police officer, said all he and Dennis ever wanted to do was follow in their father’s law enforcement footsteps. “Dennis died doing what he loved.”
Capt. Jim Gordon, operations commander for the sheriff’s department, urged the community to come together, and to support law enforcement, which has seen a number of assaults on police officers nationwide recently. “It’s been a rough road these last few months,” he said. “But we’ll get through this.”
Several residents spoke of Wallace’s kindness – even for those he was taking to jail. One said the persistent San Francisco 49ers fan pulled over her husband for a broken headlight, and then again because he was an Oakland Raiders fan. Another spoke of Wallace’s participation in the neighborhood National Night Out barbecue. “He came back for seconds,” she said. Others testified to his uncanny ability to nab speeders.
Gordon, who was sworn in on the same day as Wallace, urged people to share more of those stories. “Don’t let the suspect’s story be the last story you hear.”
