Community mourns deputy at Hughson vigil

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno Pause

0:36 Three pedestrians struck by pickup truck in Calwa

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:28 Exeter volleyball vs Garces | Central Section D-II

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter