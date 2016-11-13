Man stabbed during house party in Visalia

A man was stabbed during an early-morning party in Visalia on Sunday, said the Visalia Police Department, and police are searching for the person who stabbed him.
Officers went to a home on the 1800 block of West Prospect Avenue just before 5 a.m. to find a man with several stab wounds. There had been a small party at the home, but party-goers had left before police arrived.
The man was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.
The man’s identity was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Visalia police at 559-734-8117.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
