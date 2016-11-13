Man dies after his car is hit by alleged drunken driver in Visalia

A man died in Visalia after his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver, sending it into an embankment just after midnight Saturday, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Corben Whitney.
The man was sitting in his vehicle, parked on the shoulder of northbound Highway 198 near Lover’s Lane, when he was struck by another car. The man’s car flipped and went down an embankment, killing him, Whitney said.
Police arrested Alejandro Precido, 27, of Visalia, on suspicion of DUI.
No one else was in either vehicle, Whitney said.
The man’s identity has not been released pending the notification of family.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
