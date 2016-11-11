A passed-out couple was found in a car with ‘several bottles of vodka’ and a baby in the backseat

A Fresno couple was arrested and cited Friday after sheriff’s deputies found them passed out in a car that also contained several bottles of vodka and a baby in the backseat.
Sheriff Spokesman Tony Botti said deputies responded to North Del Mar and West Mesa avenues after someone reported Meche Rosales, 40, and Raul Gomez, 44, both of Fresno, parked near a park and passed out around 2:40 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found the unconscious couple, vodka and baby in the car. Rosales, who appeared to be drunk, and Gomez, who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, awoke shortly after deputies arrived.
The 10-month-old child sitting in a backseat was found to be OK. Botti said Rosales was babysitting the child, and the mother, who was working, had no idea she had been drinking.
The mother was later called to pick up the baby.
Botti said the couple was booked into the Fresno County Jail, but Rosales was released after she was cited for DUI and cruelty to a child. Gomez is also scheduled to be released and was cited for DUI and child endangerment.
Anyone with information on the couple is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
