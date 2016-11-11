Homeless man who wanted a soda at Subway pointed gun at a clerk, police say

Police arrested a homeless man Thursday after they say he assaulted a southeast Fresno Subway clerk with a gun because the man wanted a soda.
Police Lt. John Viveros said 41-year-old Jose Valenzuela entered the Subway restaurant near Chestnut and Jensen avenues around 7:30 p.m. and asked the clerk for a soda.
The clerk asked Valenzuela if he had money and the man did not. Viveros said Valenzuela left the store, but returned with a gun, pointing it at the clerk.
Valenzuela later walked over to a refrigerator and took out a soda. Within minutes, Viveros said police arrived and began searching for the man.
Police later tracked down a man who matched Valenzuela’s description and located a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a soda.
Viveros said police are not sure how Valenzuela got the gun, but will face assault charges as well as a charge enhancement for using a gun.
Nobody was injured during the assault, Viveros said.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
