Happy ending to minivan theft: Wheelchair found and returned to family

Fresno police on Thursday recovered a wheelchair that had been missing since a family’s minivan was stolen Monday.
The van was located just after midnight Tuesday after an alert citizen reported a suspicious vehicle driving near the Central High School East campus in the 3600 block of North Cornelia Avenue. Arriving officers located the minivan and arrested Caleb White, 39, who is on felony probation. Missing was the wheelchair and several child car seats.
Thursday, the family announced that the wheelchair had been found in an alley near White’s home and turned into police. The detective on the case returned the wheelchair to the family. The family described it as a little dusty and needing a screw replaced, but otherwise in good condition. Earlier in the week, citizens had donated car seats to the family.
Police say the $4,000 wheelchair is for the victim’s 9-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy.
White is being held without bail in the Fresno County Jail on violation of his probation. He also faces a car-theft charge.
