Man who strangled stepson and hid his body found guilty of murder

0:11 Security camera shows car running over 68-year-old Sikh man Pause

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

2:04 Respects paid to Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. Rod Lucas

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:56 Sheriff's spokesman on the loss of Sgt. Rod Lucas: 'A numb feeling ... disbelief'

1:18 Henry Perea: We are still in the race

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:17 Can marijuana cure this young boy's deadly seizures?