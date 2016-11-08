Kings Co. carjacking suspect accused of attempted murder of deputy during struggle for gun

Kings County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested a man accused of carjacking and attempted murder of a deputy.
Angel Antonio Montes was booked into the Kings County Jail after he was taken into custody following a struggle with two deputies, one of whom briefly lost control of his handgun to the fugitive.
Sheriff’s spokesman Dave Putnam said the case began when deputies rolled to Highway 43 and Kent Avenue to investigate a carjacking, in which the armed suspect took a 2007 Ford pickup from the victim. At the scene, deputies found a second vehicle, stolen from Garland Avenue in Hanford, that the suspect left behind.
Deputies spotted a man matching the suspect’s description running northbound from Kansas Avenue in a canal and caught up with him near 6 1/2 Avenue, between Kent and Kansas avenues. During a struggle, the suspect was able to mometarily gain control of the deputy’s handgun and tried to fire at the deputy, before the deputy regained control of the weapon. The suspect, identified as Montes, was subdued as a second deputy arrived. The stolen truck was found nearby. Montes was later identified by the carjacking victim, Putnam said.
