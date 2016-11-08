Police arrested driver of stolen minivan near Central High East

Fresno police Tuesday recovered a Fresno family’s stolen minivan, but a wheelchair belonging to a special needs child is still missing, Sgt. Brandi Phebus reported.
The van was located after an alert citizen reported a suspicious vehicle driving near Central High East, in the 3600 block of North Cornelia Avenue, just after midnight. Arriving officers located the minivan and arrested Caleb White, 39, who is on felony probation. Missing was the wheelchair and several child car seats.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
