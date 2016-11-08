Police convince armed man to surrender in southeast Fresno

An agitated man brandishing a handgun was taken into custody without the use force by officers in southeast Fresno on Saturday, police reported.
The man, who initially was threatening to shoot himself, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for an evaluation and later booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple charges.
A police spokesman said officers went to the 4500 block of Nevada Avenue, near Maple and Tulare avenues, about 9:30 a.m., where they spotted the 22-year-old man talking to relatives before he became agitated. As officers approached the man and told him to drop what was in his hands, he raised his arms in the air with a pistol in his right hand. After several comands, the man dropped the weapon. He was booked on charges of possession of a loaded firearm and domestic violence.
