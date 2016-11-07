Business owner’s surveillance video identifies grand theft suspect

Sebastian Paramo, 24, was arrested and then booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of grand theft Monday, said Fresno police.
Officers arrested Paramo at his Fresno residence after two reports of theft were filed against him.
Surveillance video, provided by the business owner, showed Paramo stealing exterior security cameras from the same business in northwest Fresno on Oct. 13 and Oct. 22, police said.
Officials concluded tthe victim’s property incurred $4,000 in damage.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments