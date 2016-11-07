They helped alleged Goshen murderer get away – now they’re in jail

Two friends of the suspect in last week’s Goshen murder who allegedly helped him escape arrest for a time are in jail awaiting charges of accessory to murder.
The victim has been identified as Dustin Montgomery, 27, of Exeter.
The alleged shooter, Allen Horsley, 24, of Goshen, was the subject of a manhunt but turned himself in after word got around on social media that he was a wanted man.
Horsley is now in a Tulare County jail awaiting a murder charge that could be filed Monday afternoon. As of noon Monday, the case was still under review at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
About 1 a.m. Thursday, an argument broke out between Horsley and Montgomery that ended in gunfire, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said. The reason for the dispute was not disclosed.
When deputies arrived at a home on Betty Drive just west of Highway 99 they found Montgomery with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at a hospital.
Investigators identified Horsley as the suspect but he was not there because Anthony Labeef, 21, of Visalia, and Victoria Corbitt, 18, of Visalia helped him flee, the sheriff’s office said. Officers from a fugitive task force were assigned to the case.
At about 4 p.m., detectives learned that the pair wanted for helping Horsley were in an apartment on Locust Street north of Houston Avenue in northeast Visalia. Officers found them hiding and arrested them without incident, the sheriff’s office said.
Soon, detectives learned that Horsley wanted to turn himself in. They arranged a place in Visalia for him to go, where he was arrested without incident.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Daniel McBride or Sgt. Joe Torres at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information by email or text to TCSO@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
