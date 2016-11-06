Fresno police investigating death of woman in southwest home

Fresno police are searching for clues after a homicide Sunday left a woman dead in a southwest Fresno neighborhood.
Lt. Steve Card said police were called to a home near Plumas and San Joaquin streets just before 5 p.m. for what they said was a welfare check of a woman.
When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s dead inside the main living space of the home.
Card said there was evidence to suggest there may have been an assault before the woman was killed, but what type of assault is still unclear.
Card said the woman was living in the home but police are not sure if anyone else was at the home. Witnesses were being interviewed but Card did not say what they saw or heard.
There is no information on a motive or a suspect. Card said it appeared the woman had been dead for some time before officers arrived.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments