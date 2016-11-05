Blue-masked duo who robbed Arsenio’s on Wednesday arrested

Following a report of two blue-masked suspects entering a Metro PCS store west of Highway 99, Fresno police arrested two teens late Friday who are suspected of robbing an Arsenio’s restaurant Wednesday.
Police caught up with two juveniles, ages 16 and 14, after police began searching an area of Dakota and Brawley avenues just after 10:30 p.m. A caller reported the two wearing blue masks and entering a Metro PCS store at Shields and Brawley avenues.
Officers then noticed the teens running fast east on Dakota Avenue and ordered them to stop.
When they were located, police said one teen was carrying the two blue masks described in Wednesday’s robbery and Saturday’s call, and later tossed them to the ground. The other teen had a black replica handgun tucked under his armpit, and police said it was similar to the one used in Wednesday’s robbery.
Police said both teens admitted they were the suspects; the sweatshirts they wore were also confiscated. A video of the robbery posted on the Fresno police Facebook page shows one suspect holding a black gun, wearing a blue mask and dark blue sweater with “100 racks” written on the front.
Police said they want to thank the person who made Friday’s call that lead to the arrest of the two suspects.
The teens were booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of armed robbery, police said.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
