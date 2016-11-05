15-year-old shot at a party near Sunnyside High School

Fresno police are piecing together a shooting at an apartment complex near Sunnyside High School that sent a 15-year-old boy to Community Regional Medical Center early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Todd Turney said the boy was shot in the abdomen. There was no immediate word on the boy’s condition.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Kings Canyon Apartments, across Kings Canyon Road from the high school in southeast Fresno. Police said residents reported a disturbance of under-aged drinkers and said several rounds were fired. The boy was shot after leaving the party; he apparently has a relation to residents of the home.
Turney said partygoers were uncooperative.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
