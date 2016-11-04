Crime

November 4, 2016 11:38 PM

Blue Man Group? Fresno police on the lookout for 2 robbers who wore unique masks

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who wore blue masks while robbing Arsenio’s restaurant west of Highway 99 on Wednesday night.

Police said the suspects came into the restaurant around 10 p.m. and held a victim at gunpoint before taking cash.

A video of the robbery posted on the Fresno police Facebook page shows one suspect holding a black gun, wearing a blue mask and dark blue sweater with “100 racks” written on the front. The other suspect wore a blue mask, dark sweater, basketball shorts and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Haywood Irving at 559-621-6545 or Crime Stoppers at 559-621-7867 (STOP).

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

