Blue Man Group? Fresno police on the lookout for 2 robbers who wore unique masks

0:43 Fresno police chief issues warning after attack on CHP car Pause

4:53 Armed Suspect With Hostage Gives Up

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:00 Pig Trophy at stake as Fresno takes on Roosevelt in annual Little Big Game