Teenagers wounded in neighborhood gunbattle

Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon in an apparent gunbattle in a southwestern Fresno neighborhood.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot on California Avenue near Lee Avenue just after 4 p.m. One was hit in both of his forearms, while the other was shot in the knee. Both are expected to survive.
Police are searching for a suspect, described as a Hispanic or lightly complected African American male, possibly a juvenile. The suspect was around 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds and wearing a long white T-shirt with blue jeans. He is believed to be armed with a revolver.
Gomez said witnesses and 911 callers described “an exchange of gunfire,” but detectives had yet to determine whether the victims also were armed.
