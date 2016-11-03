Man wearing ‘prisoner’ jumpsuit in front of Fresno jail gets new jumpsuit – after being arrested

A man walking in front of the Fresno County jail wearing a red jumpsuit with the word “prisoner” on the back was arrested Thursday and given a different jumpsuit to wear, Fresno County Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said.
The Sheriff’s Office received reports that Michael Rodriguez, 35, was walking along M Street around 4 p.m. wearing the red jumpsuit. Court deputies found him walking in front of the main jail toward the North Annex jail and detained him.
Rodriguez was found to be on active parole for fleeing a peace officer during pursuit and a parole hold was authorized for him.
He said he found the jumpsuit in the trash and decided to put it on. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail and issued a jail jumpsuit, Botti said.
