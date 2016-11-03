Deputies search for suspect in Goshen homicide

A man was shot and killed in Goshen early Thursday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 1 a.m., deputies went to the 6500 block of Betty Drive to check on a report that a man had been shot.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Allen Ray Horsley, 24, of Goshen, was named as a person of interest and deputies are searching for him. The public is advised not to approach him.
Anyone with information should call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously via TipNow at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.
