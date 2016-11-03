Crime

November 3, 2016 1:16 PM

Deputies search for suspect in Goshen homicide

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

A man was shot and killed in Goshen early Thursday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies went to the 6500 block of Betty Drive to check on a report that a man had been shot.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Allen Ray Horsley, 24, of Goshen, was named as a person of interest and deputies are searching for him. The public is advised not to approach him.

Anyone with information should call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously via TipNow at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows gun-toting suspects in Johnny Quik robbery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos