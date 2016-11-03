Fresno police swarm neighborhood in murder suspect manhunt

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed Pause

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:23 A mother grieves the loss of her son to gun violence

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest