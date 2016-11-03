Fresno police swarm neighborhood in murder suspect manhunt

Police have swarmed a Fresno street west of Highway 99 Thursday morning where they believe a man associated with a homicide in Marysville is holed up in a home.
Police arrested the main suspect in the case earlier Thursday morning on West Ashlan Avenue after he fled the home in a stolen minivan on Willis Avenue. The man in the home is sought for aiding abnd abbetting the fugitive.
No other details were immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated.
