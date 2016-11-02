Clovis resident hurt in encounter with robbers in garage

A Clovis resident was injured during an armed home invasion Wednesday night, the Clovis Police Department said.
Police received the 911 call just after 7 p.m. in the 2200 block if Serena Ave. near Shepherd and Armstrong avenues.
Four residents were home when two male robbers entered the garage and driveway area, police said. One of the residents encountered the robbers in the garage and was injured and had personal items stolen. The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Due to low light, there is no description of the suspects. At least one of the males was armed with a handgun, police said.
The suspects drove away west through the neighborhood.
Detectives and other crime scene personnel are investigating the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments