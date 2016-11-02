Phone scam claims to raise money for fallen Fresno Sheriff deputy

A phone scam is happening in the Fresno area where people call claiming to be raising donations for the family of fallen deputy Rod Lucas who died Monday, said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff spokesman.
“Do not fall into this trap,” Botti said.
Donation requests for the Sheriff’s Office do not come over the phone, Botti said.
The Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association (FDSA) has established accounts, and these are the only ones the public should trust, Botti said. Checks can be made payable to FDSA, and in the memo column, write Rod Lucas Memorial Fund.
Checks can be mailed to: FDSA, 1360 Van Ness Ave. Fresno, CA 93721. Or you can go online to donate at www.gofundme.com/rod-lucas-memorial-fund.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
