Fresno police investigate homicide west of Highway 99

Fresno police officers use a car PA system to try and communicate with a man they believe is inside a southeast Fresno home Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, 2016. Police responded to the home on a report of a shooting.
An 89-year-old and her daughters, ages 66 and 60, were briefly taken hostage in a home invasion robbery Thursday afternoon in east-central Fresno. The daughters had pillow cases placed over their heads. Police are hunting two or three men in their 20s.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer vowed that police will "send a message" to the people who vandalized a California Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in southwest Fresno. Dyer said officers are working to identify the vandals and will make arrests, issue citations and "tow as many vehicles as we can." He said the department has a plan in place to make sure similar challenges to law enforcement in the future are handled differently.
Greg Garner, Selma police chief, updates what authorities know about the shots fired outside Selma High School's football stadium while a game was being played Friday night, September 16, 2016. The sound of the gunfire led the game being stopped at halftime. No injuries have been reported and no one had been arrested, Garner said.
Juanita Davila, a correctional officer at Fresno County Jail, leaves Community Regional Medical Center on Friday, September 16, 2016. Davila was shot in the face by a gun in the jail lobby Sept. 3. Another officer, Toamalama Scanlan, who was shot in the head, remained in the hospital.