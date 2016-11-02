Fresno police investigate homicide west of Highway 99

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer vowed that police will "send a message" to the people who vandalized a California Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in southwest Fresno. Dyer said officers are working to identify the vandals and will make arrests, issue citations and "tow as many vehicles as we can." He said the department has a plan in place to make sure similar challenges to law enforcement in the future are handled differently.