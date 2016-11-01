Burglar who set fire to Hispanic Chamber is sentenced to prison

A 24-year-old Visalia man who set fire to a building to cover up a burglary, has been sentenced to two years in prison, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
On April 17, John Harrell burglarized the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on West Main Street. In an attempt to destroy the evidence of the break-in, he set fire to the building, causing over $100,000 in damage, authorities said.
The fire also destroyed a number of the chamber’s historical items and donations raised from a recent community event.
Harrell was found in possession of items stolen from both the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Old West Export business.
On Sept. 30, Harrell pleaded guilty to arson, commercial burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was also ordered to pay $116,477 in restitution.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments