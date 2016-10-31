Victims of Mendota double homicide identified

The Fresno County coroner’s office on Monday identified two people shot to death Sunday in Mendota as Christina Echeverria, 34, and Angel Sanchez, 24, both of Mendota.
The bodies of Echeverria and Sanchez were discovered about 5 a.m. near railroad tracks at Ninth and Marie streets by Mendota police, who asked Fresno County sheriff’s detectives for help in the investigation.
It is believed the two were shot while walking back from the Fastrip Food Store at Ninth and Oller streets. The motive is under investigation. It is the second and third homicides in the city this year. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
