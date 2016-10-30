Tulare County pre-Halloween crackdown nets 3 arrests, 15 citations of sex offenders

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is increasing security for children around Halloween time, announcing Sunday the arrest of three registered sex offenders for noncompliance.
Frank Gomez, 73, Robert Avila, 42, and Raphael Herrera, 53, were arrested for alleged violations to their sex offender registration, the sheriff’s office said.
Fifteen other registered sex offenders were cited for not residing in their respective addresses and will receive warrants for their arrest.
The arrests and citations are part of the department’s third phase of its “Operation Baby Face” aimed at shielding kids from sexual exploitation, especially during Halloween.
Over 35 deputies and police officers from partnered agencies visited 137 locations on Sunday in Tulare County in an effort to prevent registered sex offenders from trying to lure children to their homes by decorating for Halloween.
“We will be vigilant to protect (children),” Boudreaux said.
In August, the department conducted phase two of the operation and arrested 15 people in an alleged human trafficking ring. Seven other men were later arrested in an undercover operation.
Anyone with information on crimes or suspicious activity is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
