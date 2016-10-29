Mexican nationals, high on drugs, caught trying to cash fake checks

Two men are in jail after they tried to cash fake checks in Orosi Saturday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said.
A store manager at the Big O Gas and Deli in Orosi called the sheriff’s office after the men showed up for another try at cashing the fake checks. The manager told deputies that the men had already cashed counterfeit checks totaling nearly $4,000 in the last two days at the same store.
The men were identified as Arturo Morales, 41, and Roberto Hernandez, 50, both Mexican nationals.
The sheriff’s office said Morales and Hernandez were also found under the influence of a controlled substance and were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
