Armed son stabs father in east-central Fresno

A father was stabbed by his son Saturday following a dispute in east-central Fresno.
Police Lt. Stephen Viveros said a motor officer was conducting a traffic stop at Olive and Rowell avenues around 6:30 p.m. when a man, 63, ran out to Olive Avenue and collapsed.
The officer went to the man and discovered a stab wound to his back. A witness nearby who knows the victim told police that the man’s son, a 35-year-old, was the suspect.
Initial investigation determined he father and son were arguing inside their apartment, and the father was walking to his motorcycle when he was stabbed once in the back.
He was in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.
Viveros said the son stayed in the area following the stabbing and was later arrested. The knife was found by investigators, Viveros said.
