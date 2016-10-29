Crime

October 29, 2016 7:14 PM

Kingsburg officer hits motorcyclist while making traffic stop

By Ashleigh Panoo

A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike in Kingsburg Saturday after being hit by a police officer attempting to make a traffic stop, the CHP said.

After the officer witnessed a stop-sign violation at 10th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, he attempted to stop the motorcyclist, who continued south onto 5 1/2 Avenue at 60 to 65 mph.

As the motorcyclist slowed to make a right turn on Boston Avenue, the patrol car hit the motorcycle, overturning it and ejecting the man.

He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, and the officer was not injured.

The man’s identity was not revealed pending an investigation, CHP said.

