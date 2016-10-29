Elderly woman fights off man in sexual assault in Porterville

The Porterville Police Department is asking for help locating a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman Saturday.
The man broke into the woman’s home in Porterville around 3 a.m. Saturday and assaulted her, police said. It is believed that the man sustained an injury to his genitals during the crime that would likely require medical attention.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s, with a stocky build and a shaved head or short hair. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. John Hall with the Porterville police at 559-782-7405.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
