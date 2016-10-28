Payment calls from Fresno County Superior Court not real, court says

The Fresno County Superior Court is asking the public not to trust calls from someone claiming to be from the court and requesting payment to prevent arrest warrants from being issued.
The court has been alerted by members of the public of the possible scam calls and said, while they may regularly occur, it would never make calls to obtain personal or financial information or payments.
The court wants the public to be aware of the scam and to avoid giving any information to the caller. If anyone questions the legitimacy of the requests, they should call the court directly at 559-457-2000 for proof, the court said in a statement.
The court further warns, “the caller and the caller ID may appear to be legitimate, even when they are fraudulent.”
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments