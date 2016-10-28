Third suspect in Madera shooting arrested in southeast Fresno

Madera police arrested a third person Friday night in connection to the Oct. 23 shooting at a patrol car in the city that draw national attention.
James Cruz, 42, was arrested in southeast Fresno. In custody already were Thomas Garcia, 33, and Serena Arroyo, 26.
The shooting was captured on dash-cam video, which also recorded the screams from a woman passenger who was part of the department’s citizens academy on a ride-along.
It started at 4:30 a.m. Oct. 23 when officer Julian Garcia tried to pull over a Mazda SUV over on Howard Road at Schnoor Avenue.
The Mazda driver did not stop and a chase ensued. A short time later, the right front passenger of the Mazda, which was stolen from Fresno earlier in the month, fired 14 shots at the patrol car and struck the windshield twice and flattened a rear tire of the patrol car.
The woman from the citizens academy, Yesica Valencia, received minor cuts from flying glass.
Madera Police Chief Steve Frazier said in a news conference Wednesday that Cruz and Garcia are Fresno Bulldog gang members. The trio was headed to Table Mountain Casino and were high on methamphetamine, Frazier said.
Fresno police assisted with arresting Cruz.
