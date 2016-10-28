Terrorizing town no more: 47 alleged Bulldog gang members arrested

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced Friday the arrest of dozens of gang members in Fresno County following an investigation of a gang in Calwa.
Forty-seven people are in custody following the investigation by the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium that began in December, said Mims. On Thursday, 23 of those 47 suspects were arrested.
“This is big, but we are not done,” Mims said.
Mims said several law enforcement agencies helped the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office make the arrests. Included in those agencies are the California Highway Patrol, Fresno Police Department, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and Clovis police.
About 30 guns were recovered in the sweep and a total of 34 search warrants were served on homes in the Calwa area.
Mims said every suspect arrested is either a member or is affiliated with the Calwa Bulldog gang that she said has intimidated that community.
The crimes committed include attempted murder, robbery, drug trafficking and human trafficking, as well as possession of illegal guns, Mims said.
Posters showing the faces of alleged suspects were displayed during the news conference Friday as well as the picture of two homicide victims who were shot and killed earlier in the year in Calwa as they were out on a walk.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the Calwa Bulldog gang consists of about 100 members.
Dyer said the arrests “will significantly cripple the Calwa Bulldog gang.”
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
