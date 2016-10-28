Three shot at Merced home; suspected gunman arrested after standoff

A 52-year-old Merced man surrendered to police Friday after he allegedly shot three people at a home and then held officers at bay for more than two hours, authorities said.
The man, whose identity was not immediately released, surrendered to police at about 3:30 p.m., Merced Police Capt. Bimley West said.
No information about the shooting victims was released as of the Sun-Star’s deadline Friday afternoon. Police said they believed the three people were related to one another. The victims were transported to local hospitals.
“Our police officers arrived on scene at 12:57 p.m., and that’s when they found the victims in the road,” West said, adding that the shooting appeared to have taken place outside a residence in the 4600 block of Beckman Way, in the Bellevue Ranch area of north Merced.
The suspect holed up in the home as police gathered nearby and blocked off streets leading toward the single family home. Officers worked to make contact with the suspect in order to negotiate a peaceful resolution, police said.
Friday afternoon, West said the suspect was unharmed and surrendered peacefully and was being transported to the Merced Police Station to be interviewed.
“This is a very taxing time for (the family),” West said, asking media to give the family space. “There’s a lot they don’t understand about this situation as well.”
The home is part of a newer subdivision in north Merced, about a half-mile south of El Capitan High School.
The campus, with about 1,700 students, was placed on lockdown due to the nearby police action, said Alan Peterson, superintendent for the Merced Union High School District.
As the campus prepared to release students Friday afternoon, the school advised parents and guardians they would need to use alternate routes, away from G Street, to leave the area after picking up their students.
Nearby residents gathered to see what was going on during the standoff.
Michael Blonski, who lives of Jacobs Drive, was heading out to a grocery store to drop off a package when he saw police tape being set up on Beckman Way northeast of Bancroft Drive.
“This is a very quiet neighborhood,” said Blonski, who has lived in the area since last October. “It’s never felt unsafe.”
Vikaas Shanker and Andrew Kuhn contributed to this report.
