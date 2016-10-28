Fresno first responders honored at Clovis event

The Central Valley Mustang Club presented about $15,000 raised during an Oct. 1 car show to four first Fresno-area first responder and military associations during a presentation Friday morning in Clovis.
Money from the Fallen Heroes Car Show went to The Fresno Police Department Chaplaincy program, the Clovis Police Department Chaplaincy program, the Fresno Fire Association and the Fresno-area chapter of the American Legion. Each agency received $3,600. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer and Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall accepted the awards for their agencies.
