Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a purse snatching that was caught on video in the area of Olive Ave. and Fresno St. in Fresno, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. A man is seen pulling the victim’s purse from her shoulder violently, causing her to fall to the ground. He takes the purse and flees the area. If you have any information on suspect's identity, please contact Detective O. Garcia at 559-621-6208 or Crime Stoppers at 559-621-STOP (7867).