Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a purse snatching that was caught on video in the area of Olive Ave. and Fresno St. in Fresno, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. A man is seen pulling the victim’s purse from her shoulder violently, causing her to fall to the ground. He takes the purse and flees the area. If you have any information on suspect's identity, please contact Detective O. Garcia at 559-621-6208 or Crime Stoppers at 559-621-STOP (7867).

Fresno police chief issues warning after attack on CHP car

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer vowed that police will "send a message" to the people who vandalized a California Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in southwest Fresno. Dyer said officers are working to identify the vandals and will make arrests, issue citations and "tow as many vehicles as we can." He said the department has a plan in place to make sure similar challenges to law enforcement in the future are handled differently.

New details about gunfire outside Selma High football stadium

Greg Garner, Selma police chief, updates what authorities know about the shots fired outside Selma High School's football stadium while a game was being played Friday night, September 16, 2016. The sound of the gunfire led the game being stopped at halftime. No injuries have been reported and no one had been arrested, Garner said.

