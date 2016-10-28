Overnight storm drops .36 inch of rain on Fresno

Fresno received more than a third of an inch of rain overnight as a low pressure system moved into the central San Joaquin Valley. A chance of thunderstorms and showers will continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain will taper off through Friday evening, with partly sunny skies forecast for Saturday. A 50 percent chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies are predicted Sunday.
Fresno received .36 of an inch of rain from the storm. Merced received .57 of an inch, Lemoore, .57 and Visalia .37.
Comments