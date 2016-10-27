Three jailed for possession of heroin in Visalia

Three people were taken to jail Thursday in Visalia on suspicion of selling drugs.
Visalia police arrested John Flores Huerta, 46, Rosalie Ponce, 44, and Nicole Torres, 28, after searching their apartment just before 4 p.m., according to Sgt. Randy Lentzner.
A warrant was served for the apartment in the 1600 block of South Central Street following a narcotics investigation in the Lincoln Oval Park, according to Lentzner. At the apartment, police said they found several grams of heroin and other materials linked to the sale of narcotics.
Huerta and Ponce were arrested for possession of heroin for sale and Torres was arrested for possession of heroin and a felony warrant, according to Lentzner.
The three were booked in the Tulare County Jail.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
