Crime

October 27, 2016 5:31 PM

Visalia man gets life in prison for luring disabled woman from Walmart and raping her

By Lewis Griswold

A Visalia man was sentenced Thursday to 54 years to life in prison for luring a disabled woman out of a Visalia Walmart and raping her behind the store, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.

In July, a jury found William Bickford, 51, guilty of forcible rape, sexual penetration by force, fear or threats, kidnapping to commit rape, felony penetration of a disabled person, and related crimes.

On June 9, 2015, Bickford approached the disabled victim inside a Walmart store on South Mooney Boulevard. He convinced her to follow him outside to an area behind the store where he raped her.

