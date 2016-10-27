Visalia man gets life in prison for luring disabled woman from Walmart and raping her

A Visalia man was sentenced Thursday to 54 years to life in prison for luring a disabled woman out of a Visalia Walmart and raping her behind the store, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
In July, a jury found William Bickford, 51, guilty of forcible rape, sexual penetration by force, fear or threats, kidnapping to commit rape, felony penetration of a disabled person, and related crimes.
On June 9, 2015, Bickford approached the disabled victim inside a Walmart store on South Mooney Boulevard. He convinced her to follow him outside to an area behind the store where he raped her.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
