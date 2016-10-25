Man shot in the back in southwest Fresno

A man was shot in the back in broad daylight in front of a house in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon, the Fresno Police Department said.
The call came in just before 4 p.m. about a man who’d been gunned down in front of a house near C and San Joaquin streets, near Highway 99 and Fink White Park.
Officers found a man suffering one gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.
Police had few details about the man beyond his age: 27. His condition was not immediately known.
Witnesses told police a white vehicle fleeing the scene may have been the suspect’s car.
No other information was immediately available.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
