October 25, 2016 5:02 PM

Man shot in the back in southwest Fresno

By Troy Pope

A man was shot in the back in broad daylight in front of a house in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon, the Fresno Police Department said.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. about a man who’d been gunned down in front of a house near C and San Joaquin streets, near Highway 99 and Fink White Park.

Officers found a man suffering one gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police had few details about the man beyond his age: 27. His condition was not immediately known.

Witnesses told police a white vehicle fleeing the scene may have been the suspect’s car.

No other information was immediately available.

