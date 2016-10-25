Crime

October 25, 2016 7:58 AM

Wife killer Scott Peterson living in 'the best' San Quentin has to offer, author says

Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife, Laci, and their unborn child, Conner, is living in 'the best' conditions one can live on Death Row in San Quentin Prison, according to an author who has claimed to have spent time with him.

Bee Staff Reports

By San Quentin prison standards, convicted Modesto murderer Scott Peterson is living large on Death Row.

"Scott Peterson is living inside a single cell, inside NorthSeg; the exclusive, the best that you can ever hope to serve," Nancy Mulane, author of Life After Murder: Five Men in Search of Redemption, told Geraldo Rivera.

The author says he has access to an outdoor shower and toilet, and takes advantage of a rooftop basketball court that has protection against the sun.

Rivera said she termed his living situation as "cushy." She also said Peterson has shown no remorse or taken no responsibility for the 2002 deaths of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner.

There was no word, however, on how he spent his 44th birthday, which was Monday.

