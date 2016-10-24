Shooting on Highway 99 leaves 2 uninjured, 3 suspects at large

A shooting Friday evening on Highway 99 left two victims uninjured after their vehicle was shot at, Fresno police said.
Around 5:30 p.m. the unidentified man and woman were driving south on Highway 99, near West Olive Avenue, when shots were fired from a silver Chevrolet Malibu with three adult male occupants. The victims drove south on Highway 41, in pursuit of the suspects after six shots hit the trunk of the victims’ vehicle, police said.
Officers stopped the suspected vehicle near South Tupman Street and East George Avenue, in southwest Fresno, but found an unrelated woman driving. Police believe the suspects’ vehicle stopped earlier, and they left the scene.
The investigation remains open.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments