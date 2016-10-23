Three men wanted in alleged kidnapping of Fresno woman

The search is on for three men suspected of kidnapping a woman and later letting her go late Saturday in east-central Fresno.
Sgt. Steve Card said a 48-year-old Asian woman was taken from her car when she was parked in the driveway of her home in the 6000 block of East Cortland Avenue.
Card said the caller who reported the incident was the woman’s daughter who was on the phone with the victim when the call suddenly ended following a short scuffle.
When police arrived at the home about 9:40 p.m., they determined the woman was taken by force. A short time later, another call led police to an area near Shields and Fowler avenues where they found the woman, a victim of alleged kidnapping.
The victim told police that she had just gotten home when three men, one armed with a gun, confronted her and forced her into a dark-colored sedan. Card said the suspects were reported to be wearing dark-colored clothes and ski masks when they took the woman.
She was held down in the car and driven to an ATM, where Card said the men probably made transactions as they stole money and other items from the woman.
The victim had minor injuries following the incident. Card said the department is searching for the men involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
