Man shot as he drove in central Fresno

A man is recovering after he was shot Sunday as he drove in central Fresno.
Lt. Steve Card said a 21-year-old man was driving north on Fresno Street with a female passenger when a suspect walked up and shot him once in the right shoulder with a small caliber gun.
"Words were exchanged where the suspect asked the victim something to the effect of 'what's up?'," Card said.
The suspect in the shooting left on foot and is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans and a red baseball cap.
Police were interviewing the female passenger following the shooting. A witness was taken with the victim in the ambulance, Card said.
The shooting was reported at 5:11 p.m., Card said. The victim came to a stop on front of a home near Tyler and Augusta avenues but Card believes the shooting happened as the victim drove north near the Highway 180 interchange on Fresno Street.
Card said the shooting doesn't appear to be gang-related but said suspect is likely a gang member.
