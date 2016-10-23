Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through city neighborhood

Madera police are looking for the people who fired more than a dozen rounds at an officer as he tried to pull over their vehicle early Sunday morning. The officer was unhurt, but a civilian who was doing a ride-along received minor cuts from glass from the patrol car’s windshield. Police found the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, a few blocks from where the officer last saw the vehicle. An AR15-style pistol was found nearby.
New details about gunfire outside Selma High football stadium

Greg Garner, Selma police chief, updates what authorities know about the shots fired outside Selma High School's football stadium while a game was being played Friday night, September 16, 2016. The sound of the gunfire led the game being stopped at halftime. No injuries have been reported and no one had been arrested, Garner said.

Fresno police issue warning about phone and computer scams

Fresno police Friday renewed a warning to citizens to be wary of phone scams, including those from criminals pretending be Internal Revenue Service agents who tell recipients that they owe money to the government, as well as scammers trying to break into victims’ computers. Sgt. Brian Rogers said residents report about 400 such cases every month.

