Grandson allegedly stabs grandparents in central Fresno

The grandson of an elderly couple is wanted after he allegedly stabbed them Saturday night in central Fresno.
Sgt. Steve Card said the couple, a 68-year-old man and 64-year-old woman received cuts to the head, face and neck in an alleged attack by their 20-year-old grandson, Kenith Jordan.
The stabbing was reported just after 7 p.m. at a home at 3095 West Pico Ave.
Card said both victims are in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center.
Jordan doesn’t live at the home, but did visit the couple Saturday night.
“He showed up tonight and attacked both of them,” Card said.
Card said Jordan is believed to have psychological issues. He fled the scene and police are currently searching for him.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments