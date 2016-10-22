Man, woman arrested for roles in alleged murder in Madera County

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 68-year-old man who was found dead at his Ahwahnee home early Friday.
Madera County Sherrif Jay Varney announced the arrests Saturday night and said he believes the motive behind the alleged murder is drug-related.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the victim was found dead near his home in the 41000 block of Road 600 with several injuries to his upper body leading up to his head, Varney said.
“The circumstances around the deceased appear he died from wounds inflcited on him by another person,” Varney said.
That person is believed to be 28-year-old Craig Anthony Fetty of Awhannhe or Oakhurst. Varney said homicide detectives located Fetty and 20-year-old Tiffany Dambrino, also of Awhwanne or Oakhurst, as persons of interest because they had a history with the victim.
Varney said Dambrino was arrested for felony charges related to the murder, but not the murder itself.
An autopsy of the victim is expected Monday, Varney said. The victim’s name is being withheld so relatives can first be notified, he added.
Varney said a stab wound was located on the victim’s body, but doesn’t believe it was caused by the alleged assailant.
“All the damage was done from physical force from somebody striking him,” Varney said.
Varney said no other suspects are being sought.
