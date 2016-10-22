High-speed chase on Highway 99 leads to arrest

A high-speed chase led to the arrest of Jose Mendez, 25, who police booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony allegations Friday night, said Sgt. Troy Miller.
Police said Mendez, a self-admitted gang member from Bakersfield, is suspected of assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest.
Fresno police responded to a call about a suspect speeding off in his vehicle after attempting to stab a victim outside Los Arcos Night Club in downtown Fresno.
Officers followed Mendez’s vehicle out of the parking lot after receiving the call around 11:20 p.m. Witnesses outside the club confirmed the suspect was the driver of the vehicle, said police.
Officers overhead in aircraft tracked down Mendez as he weaved through traffic on Highway 99 and refused to pull over. Officers used techniques that eventually brought the pursuit to an end.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments